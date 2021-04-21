Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUE. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. Nucor has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

