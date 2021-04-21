NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

DNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 571,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,271. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 14,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

