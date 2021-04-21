NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.53 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after acquiring an additional 136,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

