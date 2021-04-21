Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up to $26.75

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $27.46. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 238,680 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

