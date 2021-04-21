NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

NWE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NWE opened at $70.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

