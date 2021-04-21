Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.66. 31,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

