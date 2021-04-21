Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,332 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 80.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 816,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SSR Mining by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 781,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,250,000 after purchasing an additional 556,174 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. Analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

