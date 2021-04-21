Northern Trust Corp Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

AVO opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

