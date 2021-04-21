Northern Trust Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 468,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,051,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 464,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,936,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $784,710. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATLC opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.