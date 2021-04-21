Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Emerald were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerald by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 21.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Emerald by 90.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Shares of EEX opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $357.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

