Northcoast Research Comments on Signet Jewelers Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

SIG opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 131.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.