North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $1.25 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

