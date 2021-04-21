North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

