North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA opened at C$13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$405.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,450. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 712,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,613 and sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.