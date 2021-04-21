Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 638,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSOD. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

