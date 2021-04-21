Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,161,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,649,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.