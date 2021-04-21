Norges Bank Makes New $29.19 Million Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 444,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 280,679 shares worth $17,519,010. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.