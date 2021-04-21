Norges Bank Makes New $28.65 Million Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,161,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,649,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $4,133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $3,651,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

