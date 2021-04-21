Norges Bank Makes New $27.16 Million Investment in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 514,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,000. Norges Bank owned 1.14% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

