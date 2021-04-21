Norges Bank Buys New Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,968,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,000. Norges Bank owned 1.36% of First BanCorp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

