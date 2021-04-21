Norges Bank Buys New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 753,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

