Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 848,426 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 848,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,582,000. Norges Bank owned 0.49% of Janus Henderson Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.49.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.