Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 192,495 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 192,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,893,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Rogers by 68.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rogers by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $195.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $202.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 630.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

