Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Boosted by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 5.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $273.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $147.37 and a 1 year high of $278.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

