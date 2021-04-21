Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.37

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 5856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

