NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.06.

Shares of NKE opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

