Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 52,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $779.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

