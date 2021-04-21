Nicole S. Jones Sells 19,375 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after acquiring an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

