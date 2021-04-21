Nicole S. Jones Sells 19,375 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Cigna stock opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $255.89.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
