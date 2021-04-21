NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 34,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 963,359 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $33.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGOV. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

