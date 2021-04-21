NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 3,673 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,967,000. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 245,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

