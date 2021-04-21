NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,427,770 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

