NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 3,057 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

