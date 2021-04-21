NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

