NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 853 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $853,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

