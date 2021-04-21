NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE NREF opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.