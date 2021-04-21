New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $11.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.