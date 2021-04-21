New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,267. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.