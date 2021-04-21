NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.
