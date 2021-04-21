NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01). Equities research analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

