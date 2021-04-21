Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NBH opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 85,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

