Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $625.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $39.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

