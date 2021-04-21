Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Truist

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Truist from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.88.

NFLX stock traded down $42.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.44. The stock had a trading volume of 911,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.85. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

