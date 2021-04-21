Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $630.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $640.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $591.87.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.85. The firm has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

