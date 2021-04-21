Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $40.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.90. 22,427,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,612. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.29.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

