Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $586.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $586.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $549.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.53 and its 200-day moving average is $520.85. The company has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $171,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

