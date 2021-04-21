Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.
NFLX traded down $41.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.85. 1,018,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.85.
In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
