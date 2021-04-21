Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.61 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Nestree has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $120,605.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,596.11 or 1.00351402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00148232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

