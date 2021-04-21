Navcoin (NAV) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Navcoin has a market cap of $49.25 million and $2.08 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003632 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020146 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,487,378 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

