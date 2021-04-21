National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.24

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 17024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,426,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

