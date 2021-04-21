National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in National CineMedia by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,733. The stock has a market cap of $351.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

