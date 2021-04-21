NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.51). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSTG. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,552 shares of company stock worth $7,631,590. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NSTG opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.